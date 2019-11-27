Linval Joseph practices for Vikings, Adam Thielen doesn’t

Getty Images

When the Vikings returned from their bye week for a practice on Tuesday, wide receiver Adam Thielen was on the field with his teammates.

That was a welcome change from the state of affairs before the bye. Thielen missed the last two games with a hamstring injury that he aggravated early in Week Eight after sitting out in Week Seven, but he was on the field in what seemed to be a step toward returning to the lineup against Seattle on Monday night.

It might have been such a step, but Wednesday’s practice did not keep the momentum going. According to multiple reports, Thielen was not taking part in the session.

The Vikings don’t issue an injury report until Thursday, but reporters at the open session noted that defensive tackle Linval Joseph was working for the first time since having knee surgery earlier this month. Those reports also noted that safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris, defensive end Everson Griffen and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen were working after sitting out on Tuesday.