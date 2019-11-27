Lions list Jeff Driskel as questionable

Getty Images

Anyone hoping to see Jeff Driskel kick off the Thanksgiving slate of NFL games is going to have to wait a little longer to find out if he’ll start at quarterback for the Lions.

Driskel has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week and has been listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Driskel was a limited participant in the team’s final practice before taking on their NFC North rivals.

The Lions ruled out Matthew Stafford (hip, back) for the fourth straight week, which leaves David Blough as the only other available quarterback. The team worked out Joe Callahan and Taryn Christion this week without signing either of them.

In addition to Stafford, the Lions have ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Hall (foot) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs). Defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive end Da'shawn Hand (ankle), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and safety Tracy Walker (knee) join Driskel with questionable tags.