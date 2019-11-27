Lions place Marvin Hall on injured reserve, promote Chris Lacy

Getty Images

The Lions placed receiver Marvin Hall on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced.

They already had ruled out Hall for the Thanksgiving Day game with a foot injury.

He played the past nine games after the Lions promoted him from the practice squad Sept. 21.

Hall finishes the season with seven catches for 261 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions promoted receiver Chris Lacy from the practice squad.

Lacy played the first two games this season before being cut and re-signing to the practice squad. He saw action on five offensive snaps and 31 on special teams.

Lacy’s only other career action came in one game last season with the Lions.