Marshon Lattimore questionable to face Falcons

The Saints don’t yet know if they’ll be giving thanks for having cornerback Marshon Lattimore back in the lineup on Thursday.

Lattimore got in another limited practice session on Wednesday and the team has listed him as questionable to play against the Falcons on Thanksgiving night. Lattimore has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

In addition to Lattimore, offensive lineman Will Clapp (back) and wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

The Saints ruled out three players for Thursday. Left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle), left guard Andrus Peat (forearm) and fullback Zach Line (knee) will miss the game. Nick Easton has played in place of Peat the last two weeks while Patrick Omameh took Armstead’s place last weekend.