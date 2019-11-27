Matt Breida set for limited practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Running back Matt Breida didn’t practice at all for the 49ers last week, but he’s moving in a better direction as the team’s preparations for the Ravens get underway.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Breida will be a limited participant in practice. Breida has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, which has left Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson to handle the backfield duties for the NFC West leaders.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) are also set for limited work. Both were in the lineup against Green Bay last Sunday after being listed as questionable to play in the game. Tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) also played in that game, but will not practice for what Shanahan called precautionary reasons.

Defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) didn’t play last Sunday and will remain out of practice.