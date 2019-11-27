Matthew Slater named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

Matthew Slater has carved out a long and successful career playing special teams for the Patriots that has resulted in seven selections to the Pro Bowl.

Until Wednesday, though, it had never resulted in a weekly award as the AFC’s top special teams player. Slater can now cross that box off his list.

Slater has been tabbed for his efforts in New England’s 13-9 win over the Cowboys. The biggest play of the game came when Slater blocked a Chris Jones punt late in the first half. The Patriots recovered on the 12-yard-line and N'Keal Harry scored the game’s only touchdown two plays later.

It was the first blocked punt of Slater’s career. He also downed a punt at the 8-yard-line during a win that pushed the Patriots to 10-1 on the season.