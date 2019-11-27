Odell Beckham still limited with groin injury

Getty Images

As the Browns prepare for Sunday’s rematch with the Steelers, one of the team’s most important players continues to be hampered in practice.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still has a groin injury. He was limited in Wednesday’s session.

The groin injury first appeared on the report in Week Eight, and Beckham has had it every week since then. Last week, he was limited in every practice listed on the report. The prior week, before the first game against the Steelers, he fully participated in every practice.

Also limited for the Browns were linebacker Joe Schobert (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee). Safety Eric Murray (knee) and tackle Greg Robinson (concussion) did not practice.

Receiver Jarvis Landry (hip), running back Dontrell Hilliard (knee), and tight end Demetrius Harris (neck) fully participated.