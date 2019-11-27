Panthers put two starters on IR

Getty Images

The Panthers left the Superdome Sunday with a heartbreaking loss that all but ended any playoff hopes they might have had, and without two starters.

Wednesday, the Panthers put defensive tackle Dontari Poe and Greg Van Roten on injured reserve.

To fill their roster spots, they signed defensive tackles Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.

Van Roten, a one-time journeyman guard, found a spot in Carolina and started the last 27 games at left guard for the Panthers. They’ll likely move Daryl Williams into his spot, as the former Pro Bowl tackle has struggled to regain his form or a starting job this year.

Poe’s absence will thrust Kyle Love into a more prominent role, along with the new guys.