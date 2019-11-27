Panthers signing defensive tackle Stacy McGee

Getty Images

The Panthers have a big hole to fill in the middle of their defensive line, after last week’s injury to Dontari Poe.

They’re making moves to replace him now.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Panthers are signing former Washington defensive tackle Stacy McGee.

A former sixth-round pick of the Raiders, the 6-foot-3, 341-pound McGee has 29 career starts.

Poe suffered what was believed to be a torn quad in last week’s loss to the Saints, blowing a hole in the middle of a defense that has struggled to stop the run. Coupled with Kawann Short‘s early season addition to the injured reserve list, that’s two-thirds of their starting line on the shelf for the year.