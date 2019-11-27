Raiders add WR Rico Gafford to active roster

Getty Images

The Raiders have a new face in their wide receiver group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have promoted Rico Gafford from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Erik Magnuson was waived in a corresponding move.

Gafford spent most of last year on Oakland’s practice squad before being called up to the active roster for the final weeks of the regular season. He appeared in one game and played nine special teams snaps. He had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown during the preseason.

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow broke a rib and punctured his lung during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets and his absence created a need for another wideout.