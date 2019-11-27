Ravens are mostly healthy as showdown with 49ers approaches

Getty Images

The Game of the Year (so far) happens on Sunday in Baltimore, with the 49ers visiting the Ravens. And while the road team has plenty of injuries issues, the home team is mostly healthy following a Monday night romp over the Rams.

Only two Ravens missed Wednesday’s practice for injury reasons: guard Bradley Bozeman (ankle) and defensive tackle Domata Peko (knee). Running back Mark Ingram, who continues to run with an anger and a passion that reflects a man far young than one who turns 30 next month, got the day off for rest purposes.

Limited in practice were linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle; pictured), tight end Nick Boyle (ankle), and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle).

The last time the Ravens hosted the 49ers in the regular season, John and Jim Harbaugh squared off for the first time, on Thanksgiving night. This time around, Baltimore has a 9-2 record and the 49ers are 10-1 — the first 10-1 underdogs in 12 years.