Ravens on pace for the fewest punts ever in a 16-game season

The Ravens have a good punter in Sam Koch, but they hardly ever use him.

In fact, the Ravens have punted just 22 times in 11 games, putting them on pace to punt 32 times this season. That would be the fewest in NFL history for a 16-game season.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the only season when any team punted less than 32 times was in the nine-game 1982 season, which was shortened by a players’ strike.

The Ravens are punting rarely both because their offense is outstanding and because they’re aggressive on fourth downs. Baltimore has converted 13 of 17 fourth down attempts this season, which is both the most successful fourth down conversions and the highest conversion percentage in the league.

The Ravens’ last 24 drives with Lamar Jackson at quarterback have ended like this: touchdown, touchdown, kneeldown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, kneeldown, touchdown, touchdown, missed field goal, downs, touchdown, touchdown, kneeldown, touchdown, field goal, field goal, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown. Not a punt to be found.