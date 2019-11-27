Ravens sign Jake Brendel with Matt Skura done for year

Getty Images

The Ravens placed center Matt Skura on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury during last Monday’s win over the Rams, which left them with an open roster spot to fill this week.

They filled it on Wednesday by signing center Jake Brendel.

Brendel was undrafted in 2016 and signed with the Cowboys before moving on to the Dolphins. He played one game as a rookie, all 16 games in 2017 and four games last year. He made the only three starts of his NFL career last season and signed with the Broncos in the offseason, but failed to make Denver’s team.

Rookie Patrick Mekhari is set to take Skura’s place in the starting lineup against the 49ers this weekend.