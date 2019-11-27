David Blough to start at QB for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions will be down to their third-string quarterback on Thanksgiving.

David Blough is set to start in Detroit, the team has announced. Starter Matthew Stafford had already been ruled out with a back injury, and second-stringer Jeff Driskel is officially questionable with a hamstring injury.

Blough is a rookie from Purdue who went undrafted this year. He initially signed with the Browns but was traded to the Lions at the end of the preseason.

If both Stafford and Driskel are inactive, Blough’s backup would likely be tight end Logan Thomas, who was a quarterback at Virginia Tech.

After a promising start this season, the Lions have lost seven of their last eight games. With their third-string quarterback under center, it may take a Thanksgiving miracle for the Lions to win.