Rob Havenstein “making good progress,” Gerald Everett day-to-day for Rams

Getty Images

While a 45-6 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night may have taken a big mental toll on the Los Angeles Rams, it doesn’t appear to have been too big a blow physically.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that tight end Gerald Everett was the only injury of concern to come out of the loss to the Ravens.

“It seemed like we came out of the game pretty clean,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “There was a situation early on in the game where Gerald might have tweaked his knee a little bit. He’ll be day-to-day. When he was in a protection and it just kind of buckled his knee.”

Everett played just 17 snaps for the Rams before exiting the game late in the second quarter. While trying to block Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, Everett appeared to hyper-extend his right leg before falling down in the backfield. Tyler Higbee took all the remaining snaps in the game at tight end for the team.

Meanwhile, right tackle Rob Havenstein has a chance to return to the lineup this week against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two games due to a knee injury.

“There’s a chance that he could be ready to go but we’ll have a little bit more of an update as the week progresses,” McVay said.

Bobby Evans has started in place of Havenstein the last two weeks. McVay said that Havenstein will jump right back into the starting lineup should he be able to play.

“If he’s ready to go, yeah, we’ll get him back in there,” he said.