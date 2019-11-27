Ryan Fitzpatrick has full practice despite shoulder, forearm injuries

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a full practice despite having two injuries listed on the practice report.

Fitzpatrick’s right shoulder and right forearm are dinged up.

He has started the past six games and eight games overall this season, passing for 1,901 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Dolphins also list running back Kalen Ballage (Achilles) and defensive end Taco Charlton (elbow) among others who were full participants.

Cornerback Ken Crawley (shoulder), receiver Allen Hurns (ankle), cornerback Ryan Lewis (chest), safety Steven Parker (groin), cornerback Ken Webster (ankle) and receiver Albert Wilson (hip/chest) were limited.