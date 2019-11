Getty Images

Touchdowns have been hard to come by for Washington this year, particularly the dramatic kind.

Rookie return man Steven Sims provided some spark Sunday, and was named NFC special teams player of the week.

Sims had a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown last week against the Lions, their only touchdown of a rare win. He also had a 33-yard return.

The undrafted rookie from Kansas also has a 65-yard touchdown run this year, showing he can make plays in an open field.