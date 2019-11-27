T.Y. Hilton to practice today

Getty Images

The Colts know how much they need T.Y. Hilton, so they want to use him sparingly.

Today, that means some limited practice, but that’s more than usual.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Hilton will practice on a limited basis today, his first work in practice in about a month.

He said yesterday he wasn’t sure if his calf injury was going to allow him to play, but trying it today could be a test to see how much he can do.

Hilton played a bit part last week against the Texans (25), but had just three catches.

The Colts are 1-7 without him, and an absence will be even more hard to overcome without the injured Marlon Mack and with Eric Ebron going to IR this week.

The Colts are also trying to see if wide receiver Parris Campbell can practice some this week as he recovers from a broken hand, though Devin Funchess is not ready to return from his broken clavicle.