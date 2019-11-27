Thomas Davis: Chargers offense has done enough for us to succeed

Getty Images

The last time we saw the Chargers, they were holding the Chiefs to 24 points and 310 yards in a 24-17 loss that featured four interceptions by Philip Rivers.

The previous week saw them lose 26-24 to the Raiders with the defense allowing 278 yards while the offense turned the ball over three times. Those games followed a familiar script as other Chargers losses and the team also fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, so it doesn’t take much to connect dots that point to the offense as the weak point of the 4-7 team.

While the team is 23rd in points scored this year and 11th in points allowed, linebacker Thomas Davis isn’t seeing things that way.

“Our record says we haven’t played well enough,” Davis said, via the Los Angeles Times. “That’s the ultimate thing that determines how we’ve played as a defense. The offense has put up enough points for us to be more successful. We just haven’t figured it out for four quarters. We’ve played extremely well at times, and other times we’ve been inconsistent. If we do a better job in certain situations, our record could be much, much better.”

There’s nothing to be gained from finger pointing within the locker room about why the season has not played out as hoped, but it seems unlikely that any official postmortem on the Chargers season will share Davis’s view that the offense has held up its share of the bargain this year.