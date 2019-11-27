Titans put Delanie Walker on IR, sign K Ryan Santoso

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker is headed to injured reserve for the second year in a row.

Walker has missed the last four games with an ankle injury and the Titans announced on Wednesday that he has been placed on injured reserve. The ankle is the same one Walker hurt in the opener last season and he missed the remaining 15 games of the year as a result.

Walker returned to practice last week, but reported that the injury got worse after returning to the field. Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser will man the tight end position in Tennessee.

The Titans filled the open roster spot by signing kicker Ryan Santoso as a free agent. He’s spent time with the Lions in the last two offseasons and also had a stint with Montreal in the CFL. He joins Ryan Succop on the 53-man roster and the team said in the announcement of his signing that both kickers are expected to remain on hand through Sunday’s game against the Colts.