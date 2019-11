Getty Images

It appears Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s bye week came at the perfect time.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hill would be a full participant in today’s practice.

Hill left their pre-bye game in Mexico City with a hamstring strain, but the team has expressed confidence he’ll be able to play this week.

His return would be significant, as the Chiefs try to pull away from the Raiders for the AFC West lead.