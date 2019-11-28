1998 Vikings make NFL’s 100 greatest teams, Cris Carter does not agree

Getty Images

Thanksgiving of 1998 will always be remembered as the coming out party for Randy Moss and the Vikings: Although they were a good team heading into that game, the Thanksgiving destruction of the Cowboys was something different. Rookie Moss caught three passes and scored touchdowns on all of them, totaling 163 yards in the process. Cris Carter caught seven passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings led 21-6 just 12 minutes into the game and never looked back on their way to a 46-36 beatdown.

That Vikings team was recognized as one of the the No. 38 team in NFL history as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season, but Carter says he doesn’t agree with that recognition.

“You talk about 100 years of football,” Carter said in the NFL’s video recognizing the team. “I don’t think that team will, like, go down as one of the greatest teams ever. It will go down as one of the biggest disappointments.”

Those Vikings were certainly a disappointment. After a 15-1 regular season, the Vikings blew out the Cardinals in the divisional round and then hosted the NFC Championship. The Vikings led for most of that game, but kicker Gary Anderson, who had gone 35-for-35 on field goals and 59-for-59 on extra points during the regular season, missed a game-sealing field goal before the Falcons came back and tied in the final minute of the fourth quarter, then won the game in overtime.

Should a team that didn’t even make it to the Super Bowl be considered the 38th best team in NFL history? Carter doesn’t think so.