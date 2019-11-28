Bears draw even on Jesper Horsted TD

Getty Images

Lions quarterback David Blough threw his first NFL touchdown pass in the first half of Thursday’s game and Bears tight end Jesper Horsted has caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the second half.

Horsted reeled in a well-thrown ball from Mitchell Trubisky for an 18-yard touchdown with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter. The ensuing extra point tied the score at 17 in Detroit.

Horsted was an undrafted rookie out of Princeton this offseason and moved from wide receiver to tight end after joining the Bears. He impressed in the preseason and earned a promotion from the practice squad this month. The touchdown was the second catch of his NFL career.

The touchdown pass was a welcome change from the way the first possession of the second half ended. After moving into Lions territory, Trubisky threw behind Allen Robinson and was picked off by Lions cornerback Darius Slay.