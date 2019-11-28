Bears race out to a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Offsetting penalties on the opening kickoff meant that the Lions had to kick the ball to Cordarrelle Patterson a second time to start the Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears.

That worked out very well for Chicago. Patterson caught the ball seven yards deep in the end zone, opted to return it and wound up at midfield by the time the Lions finally stopped him. Detroit didn’t fare any better against the Bears offense.

Chicago only needed six plays to push the ball into the end zone. Mitchell Trubisky hit Allen Robinson for a 10-yard score and Eddy Piniero made the extra point to put the Bears up 7-0 less than four minutes into the game.

Trubisky was 4-of-4 for 31 yards, Robinson caught three passes for 24 yards and David Montgomery ran twice for 19 yards on the drive. Now it’s time to see if Lions rookie quarterback David Blough can answer in his first NFL start.