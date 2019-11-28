Bears rally for 24-20 win in Detroit

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
Mitchell Trubisky had some rough patches during Thursday’s game against the Lions, but he came up with a couple of big throws in the final minutes to lead the Bears to a comeback win.

Trubisky hit Anthony Miller for 35 yards on a third down after an Allen Robinson drop to move the ball into Bears territory with just under five minutes left to play in the game and the Bears down 20-17. The Bears faced another third down on the Detroit 34-yard-line a couple of minutes later and Trubisky found Miller for 32 yards.

Miller’s second catch put the Bears just outside the end zone and Trubisky found David Montgomery a couple of plays later to take a 24-20 lead.

The Lions were left with 2:17 to try to rally back into the lead, but rookie David Blough wasn’t able to pull off any Thanksgiving magic. The Lions got three first downs, but Roquan Smith came up with a sack on a third down and Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-down desperation heave.

Blough threw two touchdowns on the team’s first two possessions and finished the day 22-of-38 for 280 yards in a performance that was more impressive than anyone was predicting ahead of the game.

The loss is the fifth in a row for the Lions, who are 3-8-1 despite having had a lead in all 12 games this season. We’ll see who starts at quarterback in Minnesota next weekend as they try to snap that streak and perhaps play spoiler to a division rival, but Blough did enough to earn another look.

Chicago is now 6-6 with a home game against the Cowboys on deck next Thursday. The schedule stays tough with road trips to Green Bay and Minnesota sandwiched around a visit from the Chiefs, but the win keeps at least a whiff of playoff hopes alive in Chicago.

Trubisky finished the day 29-of-38 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The mistakes would likely be more costly against a team that wasn’t starting a rookie in his NFL debut, but his work in the second half after an early interception was everything the Bears needed to pull off the road win.

  11. LOL. Trubisky goes for 338 and 3 TDs in Detroit on Thanksgiving. How does that make Haskins look at home going 13 for 29 and no passing TDs (in fact, no offensive TDs)? Duane Haskins, you have just defeated the Detroit Lions. Where are you going next?

  12. All us Bears fans want to see out of Matt Nagy is an “US” mentality. Not his “Be You” crap. He’d maybe win some support back from us if his play sheet said “Be Us.”

    He could learn a thing or two from the Ravens: Instead of bringing in some outside QB whisperer to try and turn Jackson into Tom Brady, they just promoted in house (Roman) and said to him ” Build an ENTIRE offense around what Lamar can and likes to do.”

    So when Roman is calling plays, he isnt thinking about being Greg Roman. He’s thinking about being the Ravens….the offense built for what they do best. Which is let Lamar Jackson be Lamar Jackson. Because they realized the man is literally a video game CHEAT CODE. It’s not even fair.

    So screw Matt Nagy’s selfish “Be You” crap. It ain’t about “YOU”. The teams that win are about “US”. The Ravens ain’t doing what Greg Roman wants. Greg Roman is doing what the Ravens offense wants.

    Matt Nagy will NEVER be that way. And everybody but Ryan Pace recognizes that.

  13. Let’s give Trubisky some credit today. He had a solid game and threw some dimes on that game winning drive.

  14. Great effort by David Blough, undrafted rookie elevated from third string to starter on a short week against a very good Chicago D. I think he did enough to earn a shot at starting next week but also as a potential trade material for a team that needs a development backup/potential starter.

  15. Little known fact: Mitch Trubisky has done way more in his first 3 years than Drew Brees ever did in his first three. Point being, don’t give up on a young QB just yet.

