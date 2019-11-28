Bears rally for 24-20 win in Detroit

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky had some rough patches during Thursday’s game against the Lions, but he came up with a couple of big throws in the final minutes to lead the Bears to a comeback win.

Trubisky hit Anthony Miller for 35 yards on a third down after an Allen Robinson drop to move the ball into Bears territory with just under five minutes left to play in the game and the Bears down 20-17. The Bears faced another third down on the Detroit 34-yard-line a couple of minutes later and Trubisky found Miller for 32 yards.

Miller’s second catch put the Bears just outside the end zone and Trubisky found David Montgomery a couple of plays later to take a 24-20 lead.

The Lions were left with 2:17 to try to rally back into the lead, but rookie David Blough wasn’t able to pull off any Thanksgiving magic. The Lions got three first downs, but Roquan Smith came up with a sack on a third down and Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-down desperation heave.

Blough threw two touchdowns on the team’s first two possessions and finished the day 22-of-38 for 280 yards in a performance that was more impressive than anyone was predicting ahead of the game.

The loss is the fifth in a row for the Lions, who are 3-8-1 despite having had a lead in all 12 games this season. We’ll see who starts at quarterback in Minnesota next weekend as they try to snap that streak and perhaps play spoiler to a division rival, but Blough did enough to earn another look.

Chicago is now 6-6 with a home game against the Cowboys on deck next Thursday. The schedule stays tough with road trips to Green Bay and Minnesota sandwiched around a visit from the Chiefs, but the win keeps at least a whiff of playoff hopes alive in Chicago.

Trubisky finished the day 29-of-38 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The mistakes would likely be more costly against a team that wasn’t starting a rookie in his NFL debut, but his work in the second half after an early interception was everything the Bears needed to pull off the road win.