Bills blow out Cowboys 26-15 as Jason Garrett’s hot seat grows hotter

Getty Images

What is next for the Dallas Cowboys? Does Jerry Jones fire Jason Garrett on Friday?

Only five days after Jones criticized the coaching in the aftermath of a 13-9 loss to the Patriots, the Cowboys were blown out by the Bills 26-15. At home. On a short week when Buffalo had to travel.

Dak Prescott had two turnovers; Brett Maher missed two field goals; and Bills receiver Cole Beasley had more than 100 yards receiving for the first time with his new team . . . against his old team.

The Cowboys marched right down the field on their first drive, scoring on an 8-yard pass from Prescott to Jason Witten. And . . . that was the highlight of the day for Dallas.

The rest of the day belonged to Buffalo, with Bills Mafia taking over AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys got a touchdown with 4:01 remaining to make the score look more presentable. It won’t look that way to Jones guaranteed. Make no mistake, the Bills dominated the Cowboys.

Beasley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, his most receiving yards since 2015 when he had 112 receiving yards with the Cowboys against the Jaguars.

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has an interception of Prescott and deflected a Brett Maher field goal at the end of the first half, and rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver had two sacks, including a strip sack of Prescott.

Josh Allen went 19-of-24 for 231 yards and the touchdown to Beasley. He also had eight carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Devin Singletary scored on a 28-yard reception from receiver John Brown as the Bills pulled out all the stops in improving to 9-3 on the season. It was Buffalo’s third consecutive victory.

The Cowboys, who went 1-3 against the AFC East, fell to 6-6. They lead the Eagles by half a game in the NFC East. Philadelphia plays Miami on Sunday.

The Cowboys still control their own destiny, having beaten the Eagles once already this season, but they do not look like a playoff team. They now are 0-5 against teams with winning records.