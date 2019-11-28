Cole Beasley gets touchdown against his former team to tie the game

Getty Images

Cole Beasley caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Cowboys. He scored his fifth touchdown with the Bills.

Beasley also scored five touchdowns in a season in 2015 and 2016.

His 25-yard catch and run against his former team has his current team in a 7-7 tie with 8:01 remaining until halftime.

The Bills receiver became the third player ever to score a touchdown for the Cowboys and against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, joining Mike Renfro and Duane Thomas.

Beasley has two catches for 54 yards and a touchdown today.

The Bills drove 85 yards in eight plays, getting a 26-yard run from Devin Singletary in the possession.