Cole Beasley: I’m glad I’m in a place where they believe in me

Getty Images

If Cole Beasley was on your Fantasy bench today, you don’t know Cole Beasley at all. It was given the former Cowboys receiver and current Bills receiver would have a big game.

Beasley caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ 26-15 victory over the Cowboys. It was his best game since he had nine catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia on Nov, 8, 2015, when he still played for the Cowboys.

“It feels great, man,” Beasley said. “I’m just glad I’m in a place [where] coaches believe in me, teammates believe in me and they give me opportunities to do what I do. I was telling everybody before the game, I’m just glad I’m on this side while we’re here. It’s been a great experience and everybody else played their butts off and got win number nine. That’s the most important thing, so I’m just glad to take another step forward.”

Beasley never has held his tongue and didn’t leave Dallas quietly after seven seasons. He claimed the Cowboys’ front office directs where the ball goes and said the Bills value the slot position more than the Cowboys.

That much was obvious when the Bills signed Beasley to a four-year, $29 million deal. The Cowboys replaced him with Randall Cobb, who had three catches for 53 yards Thursday.

“Beasley showed us that he was a top player,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said postgame. “We always thought he was a hell of a player. We just thought he cost too much.”

Beasley was worth every penny Thursday, and of course, Beasley intimated he’s in a better place now.

“Man, there’s a bond here that I don’t think can happen in many places just with the way it’s kind of set up,” said Beasley, who grew up in the Dallas area, played at SMU and signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. “It’s a different kind of brotherhood here, and we’re always together. Our kids are together — the coaches, the players, everything. It’s really a unique and awesome thing that we have here in Buffalo, and I know my family has loved every bit of it. That’s part of why I said I’d play here until the wheels fall off.”