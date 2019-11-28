Cowboys off to a fast start today, scoring on first possession

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t getting off to a slow start today.

They opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It was their second opening drive touchdown of the season.

Jason Witten caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dez Bryant. It was Witten’s first score since Week Two, and tied him with Bob Hayes for the second-most career receiving touchdowns in team history.

Witten has 71 career receiving touchdowns, two behind the Cowboys’ all-time leader, Dez Bryant.

Prescott went 4-for-4 for 51 yards on the drive. Amari Cooper, who was shut out for the first time in his short Cowboys’ career, caught passes for 23 yards on the opening drive.

He drew an illegal contact penalty on Tre'Davious White that wiped out an interception. Jordan Phillips had an unnecessary roughness penalty in the drive, too.