Cowboys off to a fast start today, scoring on first possession

Posted by Charean Williams on November 28, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
The Cowboys aren’t getting off to a slow start today.

They opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. It was their second opening drive touchdown of the season.

Jason Witten caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dez Bryant. It was Witten’s first score since Week Two, and tied him with Bob Hayes for the second-most career receiving touchdowns in team history.

Witten has 71 career receiving touchdowns, two behind the Cowboys’ all-time leader, Dez Bryant.

Prescott went 4-for-4 for 51 yards on the drive. Amari Cooper, who was shut out for the first time in his short Cowboys’ career, caught passes for 23 yards on the opening drive.

He drew an illegal contact penalty on Tre'Davious White that wiped out an interception. Jordan Phillips had an unnecessary roughness penalty in the drive, too.

8 responses to “Cowboys off to a fast start today, scoring on first possession

  4. lasagna44 says:

    Bills getting exposed as the frauds they are, their defense is getting gashed, that’s what happens when you beat up on bad teams all year

    Coming into the season, Washington had the easiest strength of schedule (.469).
    Teams tied for second place (.473) Patriots, Rams, Jets, Giants, and Bengals.
    Buffalo (.480) actually has 8 teams ahead of them for the easiest schedule.
    Team with the hardest schedule coming in is Oakland (.539).

  5. johnnycantread says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    But let’s put it into perspective, the Bills had the 2nd easiest first half schedule of all 32 teams behind ONLY the Pats!

  6. Good thing the Bills are calling a lot of under 5yd pass plays or Allen’s completion percentage would be well under the 60% it is currently at and Bills fans claim Brady is a dink and dunk QB!

    I looked up “dink and dunk QB” the other day and they replaced Brady’s picture with Allen’s.

