Dak Prescott has two turnovers, Cowboys trail Bills 13-7 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys looked like they were going to respond Thursday after Jerry Jones spent the week criticizing the coaching staff. They scored the first touchdown, marching right down the field in their best opening drive of the season.

The Bills, though, scored the next two touchdowns.

Jason Garrett and his Cowboys appear in trouble, down 13-7 at halftime.

Dak Prescott has two turnovers. He had two others negated by Bills’ penalties.

He has completed 16 of 23 passes for 156 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to Jason Witten. Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has an interception of Prescott, and rookie Ed Oliver had a strip sack.

Oliver returned to his home state and has two sacks, four tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.

The Cowboys were booed off their own field after Brett Maher missed a 35-yard field goal wide left on the final play of the half. The Cowboys took no shots to the end zone on their final possession, and Garrett went to the locker room with a timeout in his pocket.

The Bills are rolling toward a ninth victory.

Cole Beasley scored on a 25-yard touchdown against his former team, and Devin Singletary added a 28-yard touchdown on a trick play as receiver John Brown threw the pass. Stephen Hauschka missed his second extra point attempt.

Josh Allen is 8-of-12 for 101 yards and the touchdown to Beasley, who has three catches for 73 yards.

The Cowboys are 0-5 when trailing at the half this season, and, of course, are 0-4 against teams with winning records.