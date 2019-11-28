Dalvin Cook shows up on injury report with chest injury

Getty Images

The Vikings may get receiver Adam Thielen back on Monday night. They may not have running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook popped up on the team’s first injury report in advance of Monday’s game at Seattle with a chest injury. He was limited in practice.

If Cook can’t play, or if he can’t take his normal workload, rookie Alexander Mattison would get more work. And while Mattison is capable of doing more, it becomes harder to upset the Seahawks without Cook, one of the very best running backs in the league.

In addition to Cook and Thielen, who both were limited, defensive tackle Linval Josepth (knee), safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), defensive end Everson Griffen (knee), safety Anthony Harris (groin), and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) also were limited. Guard Josh Kline (concussion) fully participated; linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) did not practice.