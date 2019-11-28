Damien Williams out of Chiefs practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

The Chiefs returned from their bye week in pretty good shape on the injury front as all but one player practiced fully on Wednesday.

The lone exception was running back Damien Williams, who sat out the practice session with injured ribs. The Chiefs are back on the practice field Thursday and, per multiple reports from the team’s facility, Williams is again the only player who is not taking part in the session.

Williams was injured in the first half of the team’s Week 11 win over the Chargers. He missed two games earlier this year and has 83 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Darrel Williams, LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson will be the backs for Kansas City if Williams isn’t able to play against the Raiders.