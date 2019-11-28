Damon Harrison inactive for Lions, Trey Flowers and Jeff Driskel active

Getty Images

The Lions are expected to start David Blough at quarterback against the Bears on Thanksgiving, but Jeff Driskel is not inactive for the game.

Driskel was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and will presumably be serving as Blough’s backup. There’s also been talk of former quarterback and current tight end Logan Thomas being an emergency option for Detroit on Thursday.

Defensive linemen Damon Harrison and Trey Flowers were also listed as questionable. Harrison is out with a knee injury, but Trey Flowers is back after missing last week’s loss with a concussion. Tight end C.J. Hockenson and safety Tracy Walker are also active after being listed as questionable.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Rashaan Melvin and cornerback Jamal Agnew were ruled out on Wednesday. Cornerback Michael Jackson, guard Beau Benzschawel and guard Oday Aboushi are also inactive.

There wasn’t much suspense regarding the Bears’ inactives. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, tight end Ben Braunecker, tight end Adam Shaheen, tackle Bobby Massie, defensive back Sherrick McManis and linebacker Danny Trevathan were all ruled out. Defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson is the other scratch.