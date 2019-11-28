Dante Pettis misses practice Thursday after injuring his knee Wednesday

Getty Images

49ers receiver Dante Pettis did not practice Thursday.

Cam Inman of the Bay Area Sports Group reports that Pettis injured his knee in Wednesday’s practice. The 49ers listed Pettis as limited Wednesday.

Pettis has two receptions for 26 yards in the past six games and has 11 catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Marquise Goodwin, a healthy scratch Sunday night, is expected to take Pettis’ spot if Pettis can’t play against the Ravens.

Edge rusher Dee Ford also missed practice Thursday.

Ford injured his hamstring Nov. 17, but Kyle Shanahan had optimism Ford might return this week.

Left tackle Joe Staley (finger) and tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday’s work. Running back Matt Breida (ankle) and receivers Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Emmnauel Sanders (ribs) also were limited.