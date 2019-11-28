David Blough’s first NFL completion is a 75-yard touchdown

Getty Images

David Blough found himself down 7-0 when he took his first snap as an NFL quarterback.

The Lions weren’t down for long, though. Blough threw an incompletion on his first attempt, but hit Kenny Golladay deep on third down of the team’s opening possession after Golladay beat Prince Amukamara badly off the line of scrimmage. Golladay cruised into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Matt Prater‘s extra point tied the score and made it 14 points before the fourth minute ticked off the clock in Detroit.

It’s the longest play from scrimmage for the Lions this year and Golladay has now caught a touchdown from all three quarterbacks who have started games for the Lions.