David DeCastro was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in first Browns-Steelers game

Getty Images

After the fracas that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Week 11 game between the Browns and Steelers, the NFL released the names of 33 players who were fined and/or suspended for their actions during the game.

Steelers right guard David DeCastro was not on that list, but it appears he should have been on the roll call of disciplined players. DeCastro said on Wednesday that he was fined over $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct — $14,037 is the fine for first offenses of that variety — as a result of his actions in that game.

DeCastro said he has not heard an explanation for the fine from the league. He was in the fray as Browns defensive end Myles Garrett went after Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and when Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey went after Garrett. He wound up on top of Garrett on the ground and Garrett credited DeCastro with keeping others off him as things broke down on the field.

“I can’t wait to hear the explanation for trying to break up a fight,” DeCastro said, via ESPN.com. “But I guess it’s some dumb rule in the NFL where you can’t be a peacemaker.”

DeCastro can appeal the fine and perhaps he’ll get the explanation he’s looking for through that process.