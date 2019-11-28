Drew Lock takes first first-string reps at Broncos practice

Getty Images

The Broncos appear to be inching toward Drew Lock making his first start of the season on Sunday.

Lock took the first first-string reps at practice today, according to reporters in Denver.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Lock will start ahead of Brandon Allen on Sunday against the Chargers, but generally the quarterback who gets the first snaps in practice is also the quarterback who starts on Sunday.

The Broncos selected Lock out of Missouri with the 42nd overall pick in this year’s draft, but he has yet to see the field after a preseason thumb injury. Allen struggled mightily in last week’s loss to the Bills, and the Broncos seem ready to see what Lock can do.