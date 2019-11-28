Dwayne Haskins: Everything came back good with injured wrist

Getty Images

There were a couple of topics of conversation concerning Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins after the team’s win over the Lions last Sunday.

One was Haskins missing the victory formation because he was taking selfies with fans and the other was a right wrist injury he picked up during the game. Head coach Bill Callahan called the selfies “disappointing” and “a great learning experience” for the rookie while saying the team would have to see about Haskins’s health.

All appears to be fine on that front. Haskins said Wednesday, via the Washington Post, that “everything came back good” with his wrist and he was a full participant in practice to back up that assessment of the situation.

Haskins said on Sunday that the wrist affected some of his throws while going 13-of-29 for 156 yards and an interception against the Lions. He’ll try for better results against the Panthers this weekend.