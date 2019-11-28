Falcons optimistic they’ll have Julio Jones Thursday night

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn called wide receiver Julio Jones a game-time decision for Thursday night’s game against the Saints because of the shoulder injury that he picked up in last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Quinn added, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, that Jones “made big improvement” over the short week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is optimistic that the wideout will be in the lineup. A pregame workout will likely factor into the final determination.

Assuming Jones plays, it looks like a good bet that he’ll match up with Marshon Lattimore at some point. Lattimore has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but practiced late last week and this week before being listed as questionable. Rapoport reports the Saints expect to have him back for Thanksgiving night.

Offensive lineman Will Clapp (back) and wide receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring) are also questionable for New Orleans. Tight end Luke Stocker (back) and safety Sharrod Neasman (shoulder) are listed as questionable for the Falcons.