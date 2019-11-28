Jerry Jones: I’m not firing Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is obviously not happy with the way his team performed today, but that performance won’t cost head coach Jason Garrett his job.

Jones confirmed after today’s game that Garrett will remain the Cowboys’ head coach.

“I’m just not going to make a coaching change. It’s not impossible for us to do more than just show up in the playoffs,” Jones said.

Jones said that he still believes the Cowboys can make a run, win the NFC East and have a storybook finish to the season in the playoffs.

And on that count, Jones may be right: The Cowboys, at 6-6, are still in first place in the NFC East, half a game ahead of the 5-6 Eagles. And the Cowboys beat the Eagles head-to-head this season. So the Cowboys are still very much in contention, and with remaining games against the Bears, Rams and Eagles before closing the season with Washington, it’s entirely possible that the Cowboys could still host a playoff game.

Jones isn’t giving up on the season, or his coach, just yet.