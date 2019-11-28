Jerry Jones: I’m not firing Jason Garrett

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2019, 8:18 PM EST
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is obviously not happy with the way his team performed today, but that performance won’t cost head coach Jason Garrett his job.

Jones confirmed after today’s game that Garrett will remain the Cowboys’ head coach.

“I’m just not going to make a coaching change. It’s not impossible for us to do more than just show up in the playoffs,” Jones said.

Jones said that he still believes the Cowboys can make a run, win the NFC East and have a storybook finish to the season in the playoffs.

And on that count, Jones may be right: The Cowboys, at 6-6, are still in first place in the NFC East, half a game ahead of the 5-6 Eagles. And the Cowboys beat the Eagles head-to-head this season. So the Cowboys are still very much in contention, and with remaining games against the Bears, Rams and Eagles before closing the season with Washington, it’s entirely possible that the Cowboys could still host a playoff game.

Jones isn’t giving up on the season, or his coach, just yet.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Jerry Jones: I’m not firing Jason Garrett

  3. Garrett didn’t make those horrible throws nor did he miss the kick. I don’t like Garrett but cowboys have a whole mess of a problem starting with Garrett then Dak

  4. Making the playoffs is still very much in the cards as they are in the weakest NFC Division……However, they will need to play better to win the Division. Even if they did, The Cowboys would likely lose the first wildcard game based on what I’m seeing.

  7. Jerry is smart enough to know two things.

    1. Jerry is gonna be who he is, he ain’t gonna change.

    2. Given #1, above, Jason is the best HC he’s ever had.

  15. The only reasonable explanation I can think of for keeping Garrett is thinking his team is not good enough to win the Super Bowl and he’s hoping it lowers the contract numbers of Cooper and Dak…

  22. Somewhere right now Jason Garrett is clapping and smiling, and he’s going to head to a podium and say the following – “I’m really proud of how the guys put it out there tonight, and I’m proud of the way we showed heart there at the end. We never gave up, and my owner hasn’t given up on me, and I’m proud of that. I’ll be here tomorrow working hard to get a win, and I hope none of our remaining opponents have winning records otherwise that win will be impossible, but nonetheless I’m proud of our team”

  23. Jerry Jones is Dan Snyder with a big mouth!

    When will some owners learn the worst thing to be in the NFL is a meddling owner?

  28. Dear Mr. Jerry Jones,

    I have been watching pro football for many years. I think you have one of the Greatest coach’s ever in Jason Garrett. It’s obvious that he has the team prepared each and every week. His in game decision making? How could anyone second guess him. In conclusion, I hope Coach Garrett is the Coach of the Dallas Cowboys for a very long time

  30. The division will come down to the head-to-head with the Eagles. With the exception of the game against Dallas, the Eagles play FOUR 2-9 teams down the stretch. Dallas plays mostly teams within a game of its record, and the Giants at 2-9.

    My bet is the Eagles take it.

  31. Edward Halverson says:
    November 28, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    .500 leads a division?

    WOW!
    _______________________________________________

    This ain’t your Daddy’s NFC East, this here is known as the NFC Least.

  32. Everyone who wants Garrett gone needs to ask the follow up question: What upcoming football savant is going to accept the position as head coach with Jerry Jones as the owner and GM after he fires Garrett? Jimmy Johnson couldn’t stomach being subordinated to Jones’ ego; neither could Parcells. Sean Payton has signed an extension with the Saints so he obviously could not accept being second fiddle to Jerry Jones. Who is going to accept the position that is solely aimed at glorifying Jerry Jones’ skills as a GM who constantly undermines his coaching staff? Kris Richard? Kellen Moore? Until Jerry relinquishes the position of GM he will NEVER win another Super Bowl. Remember Belichick sought a position with the Cowboys in the 90’s and Jones never pursued him. Nine Super Bowls (and six wins) later Jerry is still looking for someone to cook the meal (the Super Bowl) with the groceries (players) he buys. Parcells was right!

  33. Everyone of you are overlooking one huge thing and that’s this. Jerry Jones does not want to fire Garrett because he knows when Garrett is available the Giants will hire him and Jones doesn’t want to run the risk of his former coach improving the Giants and beating his team in divisional games. He’s concerned the giants or the Redskins are going to hire him. Were that not the case he would’ve already fired him.

  37. Need to fire the GM. Nothing will get better until he is gone. Time for Stephen to take over. and declare Jerry insane. Definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. That’s Jerry!

  38. As an old lifetime Dallas Cowboys fan I watch Jerry Jones counts his money while giving fans very little in return for supporting this team, without us the stadium would just sit empty while the over priced beer would go flat.

  39. Jones is the one responsible for giving Garrett a second contract and keeping him employed way beyond his limited results. Garrett was good for the franchise at the beginning when they where more of a mess organizationally, but it has been clear for quite a while that he is a competent Monday to Saturday, but the complete opposite on Sunday. After the falcons game where Green was a turnstile, and he never adjusted and got his QB hammered he should have been fired. It’s crazy how within the organization anyone believed he was a SB coach

  40. You don’t fire your head coach this far into the season when your team still leads the division they are in, albeit a weak division.

  41. Jones said that he still believes the Cowboys can make a run, win the NFC East and have a storybook finish to the season in the playoffs.
    ——————————–

    Delusional Jerry Jones doing and saying what he does best.

  42. Listen here cowboy fans and listen good. I’ve told you that your team is a total fraud, but you wouldn’t listen. I actually want to see you in the playoffs so the world can watch you morons get blown out. 6-10 wins that sorry division. And remember, you are only in the hunt because the eagles refuse to win. The eagles determine your fate, not Dak and zeke and jerry.

    You got that!!!

  44. I hope the Giants do hire Jason because then we will come to destroy them for the next 10 years. Jason sucks as a coach look at his record. There is no other NFL team who would put up with a coach with this record. Please hire him Giants I beg you to

  45. Until this team proves they can beat a quality opponent, Dallas is doing nothing. So, it makes no sense to keep Garrett around. Just let Kris Richard take the interim job and see if he’s capable of doing anything.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!