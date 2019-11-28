Julio Jones a “true” game-time decision

Getty Images

Plenty of injured players who are described as game-time decisions aren’t really game-time decisions, often for strategic reasons. Falcons receiver Julio Jones is a true game-time decision, supposedly.

Reiterating what he said earlier this week, Falcons coach Dan Quinn told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that Quinn will determine whether Jones can play tonight against the Saints based on Jones’ ability to reach with his shoulder and attempt to catch passes.

Jones injured the shoulder on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Without him, Calvin Ridley would become the No. 1 wideout for the Falcons. Russell Gage and Justin Hardy would be in line for more opportunities, if Jones doesn’t play.

In Week 10, the 4-8 Falcons beat the Saints in New Orleans. Jones had three catches for 79 yards in the 26-9 upset.