Julio Jones ruled out for Falcons against Saints

Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will be inactive for tonight’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones injured his shoulder last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was supposedly a true game-time decision. Jones caught three passes for 79 yards in the Falcons 26-9 win over the Saints in Week 10.

Tight end Austin Hooper will miss a third straight game due to a sprained MCL as well.

Wide receiver Brandon Powell, defensive end John Cominsky, tackle Matt Gono, tight end Luke Stocker (back) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat are also inactive for the Falcons.

For the Saints, tackles Andrus Peat (forearm) and Terron Armstead (ankle), and fullback Zach Line (knee) are all out due to injuries.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, center Will Clapp and wide receiver Deonte Harris were all questionable to play but are active against the Falcons. Lattimore had missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury for New Orleans.

Tight end Dan Arnold, defensive back Saquan Barkley, defensive end Carl Granderson and cornerback Patrick Robinson are the Saints remaining inactives.