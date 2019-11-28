Logan Thomas prepared to “sling it and whatever happens, happens” if needed as emergency QB

Getty Images

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass in last week’s loss to the Washington Redskins. However, multiple injuries at quarterback for the Lions could lead to Thomas having to try to throw for touchdowns instead Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

A former quarterback at Virginia Tech, Thomas is the Lions’ emergency quarterback. With Matthew Stafford still out due to a back injury and Jeff Driskel unable to start on the short week due to a hamstring injury, David Blough is getting the starting nod against the Bears. But should something happen to Blough, Thomas could ultimately find his way back behind center.

And if that scenario does happen to play out, Thomas fully intends to let it rip.

“Nothing’s been said to me, but I understand the game plan pretty well,” Thomas said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I promise you, if I have to go back there I’m going to just sling it and whatever happens, happens.”

Thomas completed just one pass for an 81-yard touchdown to Andre Ellington on nine attempts during his time as a quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals in his rookie season. He converted to tight end after his second season and has thrown just one pass since on a fake punt for the Buffalo Bills last year.

It would still likely take an unusual set of circumstances for Thomas to actually have to step into the job. Even though Driskel isn’t starting, he is set to serve as Blough’s backup after being limited in the team’s walkthrough practices this week. So it would still take an injury to Blough and a new injury or further aggravation of Driskel’s current injury for Thomas to be needed to take snaps. But it’s a scenario that is more likely than in most weeks and Thomas is ready to go should he be needed against the Bears.