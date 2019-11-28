Mark Barron named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Mark Barron helped make Thanksgiving a little better for families in Alabama this year and he’s been recognized as the NFLPA’s weekly Community MVP as a result.

Barron distributed 1,500 turkeys to families in his home state of Alabama at an event that also featured games for kids and a raffle for other gifts. It’s the fourth year that Barron has organized the giveaway and he’s given away more than 6,000 turkeys and holiday meals while also making donations totaling $15,000.

“The holiday season is a time for families to come together,” Barron said in a statement. “I love having a hand in making that time a little easier, happier and more memorable for people. These are some of the reasons I do the turkey drive.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Barron’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’ll also be eligible for the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.