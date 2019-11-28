Mitch Morse, Robert Foster active for Bills in Dallas

Getty Images

The Bills will have their starting center in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Morse was listed as questionable after injuring his finger against the Broncos last weekend, but he avoided the inactive list for the matchup with the Cowboys. With Morse in the lineup, the Bills will be able to keep Jon Feliciano at right guard and Spencer Long on the bench as a backup.

The Bills also listed wide receiver Robert Foster as questionable, but he’s good to go despite a hamstring injury. Tackle Ty Nsekhe was ruled out on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Duke Williams, running back T.J. Yeldon, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and safety Dean Marlowe are inactive for Buffalo.

Dallas ruled linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) out on Wednesday. Safety Jeff Heath is inactive after being listed as questionable with injuries to both shoulders.

Defensive end Joe Jackson, wide receiver Devin Smith, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and offensive lineman Brandon Knight are also not playing on Thursday.