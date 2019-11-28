Nick Folk had an appendectomy Thursday

Getty Images

It appears the Patriots aren’t going to have kicker Nick Folk in the lineup against the Texans on Sunday night.

Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media was the first to report that Folk had to have an appendectomy early on Thursday. That will almost certainly keep him from kicking this weekend, although a return for Week 14 should be possible if all goes well with his recovery.

Folk is the third kicker that the Patriots have used this season. Stephen Gostkowski was initially replaced by Mike Nugent when he went on injured reserve, but New England moved to pick up Folk in late October. He’s 7-of-9 on field goals after missing a pair against the Cowboys and he’s made all three extra points he’s tried in three games.

There’s no word on the Patriots’ kicking plans in the wake of Folk’s operation.