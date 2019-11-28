Pete Carroll is counting on Jadeveon Clowney returning against the Vikings

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had the most dominant performance of the season (and possibly of his career) in a Monday night win over the 49ers. Clowney hasn’t played since due to a hip injury, but the Seahawks are hoping that Clowney will return for their next Monday night game, four days from now against the Vikings.

“[W]e’re counting on him getting back,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “We are, we’re counting on him getting back, but he’s still got to make it. That’s a little twinge of optimism there again. He feels good about it and he wants to go. He’s going to try and make it.”

Clowney didn’t practice on Wednesday. He received off-campus treatment for the hip in missing the Week 12 game against the Eagles, a game that the Seahawks won without him.

The Seahawks need Clowney to play — and ideally to play like he did against the 49ers — in order to keep the heat on San Francisco atop the NFC West.