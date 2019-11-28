Report: Patriots signing Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk

Getty Images

The Patriots are signing veteran kicker Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Forbath will become the fourth kicker for the Patriots this season.

Mike Nugent replaced Stephen Gostkowski after Gostkowski went on injured reserve with a hip injury. Folk replaced Nugent, but Folk underwent an appendectomy Thursday. He will miss at least one game.

The Patriots are 29-of-34 on extra points and 19-of-25 on field goals as a team this season.

Forbath kicked in three games for the Jaguars last season and made 4-of-5 field goals. He was the Vikings’ full-time kicker in 2017.

Forbath has made 85.7 percent of his field goal attempts in stints with Washington, New Orleans, Minnesota and Jacksonville.