Retired Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith arrested at his home

Getty Images

The bizarre year of retired Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith continues.

Via WJXT, Smith was arrested at his home on Wednesday. Multiple reports had emerged indicating extensive police activity at the house in a gated community in Queen’s Harbor.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office posted on Wednesday a tweet proclaiming the shutting down of a marijuana grow house, from which 261 live plants and more than 50 pounds of processed marijuana were removed. Some have speculated that this is connected to Smith’s situation, but no official reports or statements have emerged to confirm it.

Smith, a Pro Bowler in 2017, abruptly retired from football earlier this year, foregoing $9.75 million in salary. When last we heard from Smith, he had posted on social media that the team had fined him more than $88,000 for skipping mandatory minicamp.

He later was placed on the reserve/retired list, insulating him from any fines. If/when he chooses to return, Wednesday’s developments could complicate that, both as to ability to work for any NFL team in light of a possible suspension and as to his ability to work anywhere in light of his potential living arrangements.