Saquon Barkley: I’m not hurt, I have to be better

Getty Images

Running back Saquon Barkley rebounded from a dreadful game against the Jets when the Giants played the Bears last Sunday, but the bounce back wasn’t quite as high as many would have liked.

Barkley managed 59 yards on 17 carries, including a 22-yard run to set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was the fifth time in as many games since his return from a sprained ankle that he failed to hit 75 yards and the fourth straight game where he failed to average four yards a carry.

After running for 1 yard on 13 carries against the Jets, Barkley was emphatic that there wasn’t a health reason to shut him down for the year. On Wednesday, he again pushed back at the idea that he’s hurting by saying “nobody is 100 percent” so no one should use that as an excuse for his drop in production.

“I have to be better,” Barkley said, via the New York Post. “I’m going to keep working. I put in my notes today: ‘The great ones figure it out.’ And I want to be great. I’m going to figure it out.”

Neither Barkley nor the Giants have been able to figure out much this season and they’ll get another chance against Green Bay’s 26th-ranked rush defense this Sunday.